Gov. Tony Evers appoints educator, community organizer to Natural Resources Board

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed an environmental educator from northern Wisconsin and a community organizer and developer from Milwaukee to the state’s natural resources policy board.

Evers announced Friday that Sandy Naas of Ashland and Sharon Adams of Milwaukee will replace Frederick Prehn and Julie Anderson, whose six-year terms on the Natural Resources Board expire Saturday.

Adams, who holds a masters degree in social work from Wayne State University, co-founded the Walnut Way Conservation Corporation, a nonprofit community development organization that promotes economically diverse and environmentally sustainable neighborhoods. She and her husband refurbished more than 100 homes and built Adams Garden Park, a workspace for environmental organizations.

In 2015, Adams formed HN Development, which works to promote development in historically disadvantaged neighborhoods. Adams has also served as an adviser for the UW-Madison College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.