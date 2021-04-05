 Skip to main content
Gov. Evers declares state of emergency as risk of wildfire remains high
Gov. Evers declares state of emergency as risk of wildfire remains high

Menomonee wildfire

Wisconsin DNR fire crews fight a wildfire in Menomonee Falls that burned nearly 450 acres of marshland on Friday but has since been contained. Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Monday as all Wisconsin counties remain at very high risk of wildfire.

 DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency as the risk of wildfire remains high across most of the state.

More than 330 wildfires have scorched some 1,500 acres so far this year. That's almost as much land as was burned all of 2020, and the Department of Natural Resources expects the spring fire season will last longer than usual as a result of early snow melt.

Burning bans are in effect statewide as the DNR says every county is at very high risk of wildfire. Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with low humidity and gusty winds have contributed to the elevated risk.

The DNR warns that fires can start and spread quickly in such conditions and asks people to limit outdoor burning, including campfires, and use caution with off-road vehicles and other equipment that can spark fires.

Evers’ emergency order allows the National Guard to send Blackhawk helicopters to parts of the state most in need of additional resources for the spring fire season, which typically runs through May. Evers made a similar emergency declaration in April 2020.

A burning ban remains in place for the roughly 2/3 of the state under DNR fire protection. Other county and local governments may have separate regulations.  

The National Weather Service predicts showers are likely in western Wisconsin Tuesday and will spread across the rest of the state Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather Service meteorologist J.J. Wood said the air is also becoming more humid.

