Forecast: Heat, humidity combine for dangerous conditions for much of Wisconsin

Dane County residents will face dangerous heat in the wake of a wind storm that left thousands without power Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of southern and central Wisconsin starting Tuesday morning and extending into Wednesday night as high temperatures and humidity will make it feel as hot as 105 degrees.

“It’s kind of a combination of both,” said Weather Service meteorologist Chris Stumpf. “It’s going to cause problems.”

The hottest temperatures will come Tuesday afternoon, though the heat index could still reach 100 degrees on Wednesday, according to the Weather Service forecast.

Those without air conditioning will also face a threat Tuesday night as the low is only expected to hit 74, which can be even more dangerous than midday heat for people without air conditioning.

Heat is the deadliest of all weather events, causing more deaths than tornadoes, floods or hurricanes, according to the Weather Service.

The joint Madison-Dane County public health department is warning people to take precautions such as drinking plenty of water, wearing loose clothing, limiting outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and seeking air-conditioned spaces, including senior centers, libraries and malls.

People are also encouraged to check in on friends, family and neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.

The temperature should return to the mid-60s Wednesday night. Thursday’s high is expected to reach 85, though Stumpf said humidity levels will drop. Highs should be closer to normal through the weekend, though 90s are possible again next week.

