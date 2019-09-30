An eight-week city pilot program to collect and compost food scraps from a handful of West Side Madison households was a success, according to the program’s coordinator.
Work now turns to figuring out whether there will be the money and the political will to make another run at a citywide curbside composting program after an earlier attempt ended largely in failure.
City streets workers collected 4.07 tons of food scraps from 165 households in weekly Friday collections from Aug. 2 to Sept. 20, according to recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson, or just slightly less than the 4.32 tons Johnson had projected.
And he said that on only three occasions did workers have to leave “oh, no!” letters on a cart letting a household know that it hadn’t been emptied because it contained banned materials.
An official with the organization responsible for taking Madison’s rotting food agreed with Johnson’s upbeat assessment.
“It went very well. There were no contaminants,” said Emma Westphal of Gundersen Health System, which owns the biodigester in rural Middleton where Madison’s scraps were taken. The digester breaks down cow manure and food scraps to generate biogas to help fuel the health system’s power needs.
While city refuse trucks are equipped with cameras that capture images of what’s dumped into them, workers in the pilot program used rear-dumping trucks and peeked into the bins themselves to make sure they didn’t contain banned materials before dumping.
That took more work and more time, but appeared to keep contaminants out of the carts in a way cameras couldn’t in the city’s earlier composting program that ran from June 2011 to June 2018, according to Johnson.
There were also more items banned from the just-completed pilot than from the first one.
The earlier program initially took everything from dirty disposable diapers to pet waste, but over time limited the items it would take as it became clear there were few places that would accept such a diversity of materials and as some items mucked up the works at processing sites. Plastic bags in particular, although long banned, were a continual problem.
In the recently completed pilot, the city put the emphasis on taking only certain food scraps, such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, coffee grounds, baked goods and pastas.
The no-no list included meat and bones, eggshells, food packaging, pet waste, the little stickers found on pieces of fruit and vegetables, nut shells, compostable plastics and hard food waste such as peach pits.
The city avoided calling the program a “composting” or “organics” collection program. Johnson said in July that such words allowed too much room for interpretation and “could very well be why we wound up with things like linens and yard debris in the carts.”
He said an app created for the summer program was accessed hundreds of times, and that “giving (participants) a tool where they could look up these things, and also have the ability to look up things that aren’t everyday food items … right on their phone seems helpful.”
The city in April received a $39,000 federal grant to study the feasibility of a regional food scraps program and digester.
George Reistad, food policy director in Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office, said a working group of Dane County and Madison officials is “beginning to explore how to design a sustainable food scraps collection program” and that an intern will be conducting interviews with staff in other cities and counties “to determine models and costs of other programs as well as what might be suitable for Madison moving forward.”
“I’m confident we will have a food scraps recycling program as we follow the Imagine Madison plan,” Johnson said, referring to the city’s 2018 comprehensive plan, noting that its “one of the goals of the plan.”