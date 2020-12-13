FERC extends license of Pine River dam despite historic removal agreement

Disregarding a longstanding legal agreement to remove it, federal regulators have extended the license of northern Wisconsin hydroelectric dam until 2040.
Completed in 1922, the 3.6-megawatt Pine River dam is one of three dams along the Wisconsin-Michigan that We Energies agreed to remove as part of a historic 1997 deal with federal, state and nonprofit agencies.
The product of 2.5 years of negotiations, the Wilderness Shores Settlement Agreement was hailed by Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt as a national model for the complex and contentious process of dam relicensing.
“By improving the watershed for brook trout, lake sturgeon, smallmouth bass and walleye, as well as for hunting and rafting throughout the area, the agreement will boost and broaden the diverse, renewable recreation-driven economy,” Babbitt said at the time.
Two of the dams -- the Sturgeon Hydro in Michigan and the Woods Creek dam in Wisconsin -- have been removed in accordance with WSSA. The Pine dam was to be removed when its license expired in 2025.
But last year We Energies asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a 15-year extension of the license in order to align it with other dams in the watershed.
The commission voted 2-1 last month to grant the extension over the objections of the Wisconsin and Michigan’s Departments of Natural Resources, the federal Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service and nonprofit River Alliance of Wisconsin and Michigan Hydro Relicensing Coalition, all parties to the WSSA.
Bob Stuber, executive director of the Michigan Hydro Relicensing Coalition, said there’s no better candidate for dam removal than the Pine River.
“The Pine is Wisconsin’s first designated state wild river,” Stuber said. “It would have been a wonderful area or environment to remove a dam.”
Support Local Journalism
WEC argued that the other parties signed off on the plan in 2016, when the utility was planning to invest millions of dollars in required maintenance which it would not have spent if it didn't plan to keep the dam running.
Documents filed with the application indicate the agencies’ approvals were contingent on the utility agreeing to additional environmental protections, but that didn’t happen.
“There were emails going back and forth, but there never was an actual amendment to the settlement agreement,” Stuber said. “All these things were was a discussion.”
WEC provided a written statement that did not address the agreement.
“Our hydroelectric facilities are an important part of Wisconsin’s clean energy future,” spokesman Brendan Conway said. “This license extension will allow us to continue to provide reliable, clean, renewable energy to customers across the state.”
In its order, FERC said extending the license to align with other dams in the basin would allow for a “more comprehensive analysis of cumulative environmental impacts” when the licenses come up for renewal in 2040.
In a dissenting opinion, Commissioner Richard Glick said granting the extension violated the spirit of the WSSA agreement and suggested it would be more appropriate to grant a one or two-year extension to allow the parties more time to negotiate.
“Wisconsin Electric’s attempt to increase its license term by 15 years seems to be an end run around its commitment in the WSSA to surrender the Pine Project by 2025,” Glick wrote. “What is surprising is the Commission’s eagerness to grant that request and potentially upend a decades-long effort to improve resource management in (the) upper Menominee River Basin.”
The commission noted it was never asked to approve the Wilderness Shores agreement and suggested the other parties ask the courts to intervene.
Stuber said his organization will appeal the FERC decision.
Allison Werner, policy and advocacy director for Wisconsin River Alliance, said the organization is “looking into all of our options.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!