FERC extends license of Pine River dam despite historic removal agreement

The commission voted 2-1 last month to grant the extension over the objections of the Wisconsin and Michigan’s Departments of Natural Resources, the federal Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service and nonprofit River Alliance of Wisconsin and Michigan Hydro Relicensing Coalition, all parties to the WSSA.

Bob Stuber, executive director of the Michigan Hydro Relicensing Coalition, said there’s no better candidate for dam removal than the Pine River.

“The Pine is Wisconsin’s first designated state wild river,” Stuber said. “It would have been a wonderful area or environment to remove a dam.”

WEC argued that the other parties signed off on the plan in 2016, when the utility was planning to invest millions of dollars in required maintenance which it would not have spent if it didn't plan to keep the dam running.

Documents filed with the application indicate the agencies’ approvals were contingent on the utility agreeing to additional environmental protections, but that didn’t happen.

“There were emails going back and forth, but there never was an actual amendment to the settlement agreement,” Stuber said. “All these things were was a discussion.”