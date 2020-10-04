Federal officials want more data on contamination, cleanup for Oscar Mayer site bus barn

Federal transit authorities are asking for more information about hazardous materials at part of the former Oscar Mayer plant that the city of Madison wants to use as a bus garage.
The Federal Transit Administration, which is funding the project, says it is re-evaluating an exemption from the environmental review process amid concerns that the city downplayed the extent of contamination from a century of industrial activity, which included burning coal and manufacturing plastics and pesticides.
The city, which has approved plans to guide up to $300 million in redevelopment around the 72-acre Oscar Mayer campus, is seeking to buy the northern 15 acres of the property, including two buildings, to store buses for a proposed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and relieve crowding at the East Washington garage.
“This was a lot more than Weinerville,” said one resident who hired an environmental law firm to report on potential contamination. “It’s a big evolution from a century ago when the Mayer brothers came up here from Chicago."
The FTA last year awarded the city a $7 million grant to help fund the purchase from the current owners, a partnership of Reich Brothers and Rabin Worldwide known as 910 Mayer LLC.
Such funding would normally require detailed studies of the potential environmental impacts to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA. But the FTA granted an exemption after finding the project met the criteria for “maintenance, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of facilities that occupy substantially the same geographic footprint and do not result in a change in functional use.”
Last month the agency requested more information after three area residents wrote to the agency protesting the exemption over concerns about contamination at the site, flaws in the city’s application, and the federal agency’s failure to follow its own guidelines.
According to records released by the city, the FTA asked for an updated project description, details of hazardous materials testing and plans for remediation as well as information about Metro’s public engagement process, which opponents of the plan have said was inadequate.
In a Sept. 29 message to Maria Powell, executive director of the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization, the FTA said it is re-evaluating the exemption based on environmental studies completed since the grant approval.
The FTA said it has directed the city to draft a technical memo providing “updated information on the hazardous materials testing performed on the Oscar Mayer Site and the City’s plan for remediation.”
Support Local Journalism
The agency did not respond to questions about the re-evaluation.
While it’s unclear whether it will result in a full environmental impact statement, Powell said the decision is a victory.
“It shows that our concerns are legitimate,” she said.
Powell said reports revealing “alarming contamination” at the site have been publicly available for years. She hopes the FTA will require the city to give a detailed account of the contamination as well as plans for remediation and who will pay for it.
Tom Lynch, the city’s director of transportation, said the city is in the best position to handle cleanup, though he contends the project does not require a full environmental impact statement.
“Funneling remediation through the city makes it transparent and publicly accountable,” Lynch said. “Oscar Mayer does have environmental concerns. We can address those environmental concerns but address them within a public arena.”
Investigations conducted for the current owners, who specialize in redeveloping industrial sites, revealed soil and groundwater contaminated with trichloroethylene, a volatile organic compound known as TCE that has been linked to kidney and liver disease as well as cancer.
Rhodes-Conway also seeks $3 million over six years for a "Vision Zero" program to redesign the city's most dangerous intersections.
Based on a preliminary study, the city last year put out a request for proposals seeking an environmental contractor to do take soil and groundwater samples, but that effort was scrapped because of a legal agreement between the current owners and Oscar Mayer parent company Kraft Heinz that prohibits any additional testing until the city agrees to buy the property.
Critics of the $12 million plan have questioned whether it’s prudent for the city to buy the property without knowing the full extent of the contamination.
The Oscar Mayer site remains the most cost-effective option “by a large margin,” Lynch said. “However, we need to develop an acceptable set of terms with the owner. We’re pursuing that vigorously but it’s not necessarily a given.”
Oscar Mayer plant, 1919
Oscar Mayer
Oscar Mayer plant
Oscar Mayer, 1923
Oscar Mayer, 1926
Oscar Mayer, 1931
Oscar Mayer, 1938
Oscar Mayer, 1939
Oscar Mayer, 1940
Oscar Mayer, 1941
Oscar Mayer plant
Oscar Mayer, 1947
Oscar Mayer, 1947
Oscar Mayer, 1951
Oscar Mayer, 1954
Oscar Mayer, 1954
Oscar Mayer plant, 1960s
Oscar Mayer plant, 1975
Oscar Mayer, 1974
Oscar Mayer plant, 1975
Oscar Mayer plant, 1975
Oscar Mayer plant, 1979
Oscar Mayer, 1979
Oscar Mayer plant, 1980
Oscar Mayer plant, 1980
Oscar Mayer plant, 1982
Oscar Mayer plant, 1983
Oscar Mayer, 1984
Oscar Mayer plant, 1986
Oscar Mayer, 1996
Oscar Mayer, 1997
Oscar Mayer, 1998
Oscar Mayer, 1998
Oscar Mayer plant, 2004
Oscar Mayer, 2013
Oscar Mayer, 2013
Oscar Mayer, 2013
Oscar Mayer, 2013
Oscar Mayer, 2015
Oscar Mayer plant, 2015
Oscar Mayer-Madison, 2015
Oscar Mayer Rally, 2017
Oscar Mayer Ad, 2015
Oscar Mayer, 2017
Oscar Mayer exterior, 2017
Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017
Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017
Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017
Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!