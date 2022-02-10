Federal judge restores protections for gray wolves; Wisconsin hunt in doubt

A judge restored federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. on Thursday after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration, casting uncertainty on the future of Wisconsin’s contentious hunt.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California, said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocates had argued state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades.

Attorneys for the Biden administration defended the Trump rule that removed protections, arguing wolves were resilient enough to bounce back even if their numbers dropped sharply due to intensive hunting.

At stake is the future of a species whose recovery from near-extinction has been heralded as a historic conservation success. That recovery also has brought bitter blowback from hunters and farmers angered over wolf attacks on big game herds and livestock. They contend protections are no longer warranted.

Interior Department spokesperson Melissa Schwartz said the agency was reviewing the decision and offered no further comment. A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources spokesperson also declined to comment until the agency has had a chance to absorb the ruling.

None of the Great Lakes states with established wolf populations — Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin -- had scheduled additional wolf hunts prior to the judge’s ruling. All three were updating their wolf management programs and officials said that work would continue.

Wildlife advocacy groups said the judge's order would most immediately put a stop to hunting in the region, where Wisconsin officials had come under criticism after state-licensed hunters blew through state and tribal quotas last year.

“Wolves in the Great Lakes region have a stay of execution,” said John Horning with the environmental group WildEarth Guardians.

Paul Collins, state director of Animal Wellness Action, one of the groups that sued the DNR to stop Wisconsin’s hunt, applauded Thursday’s ruling as a correction to a “rushed and political rule” implemented to appease “anti-wolf factions” in states like Wisconsin.

“Once again a federal court, and a Republican appointed judge at that, saw through the unscientific attempts by the US Fish and Wildlife Service's to wash their hands of gray wolves,” Collins said.

Hunter Nation Inc., a Kansas-based group whose lawsuit resulted in a court-ordered hunt in the final days of February 2021, issued a statement labeling White, appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush, an “activist judge” and calling on the Biden administration to appeal the ruling.

“We prefer to trust local experts and conservation and hunting partners to come up with predator management programs that make sense for them rather than putting our faith in bureaucrats who don’t spend time in the woods or never have to deal with the negative consequences of an uncontrolled wolf population,” CEO Luke Higemann said.

Wisconsin law requires the DNR to hold a hunting season from November through February whenever the wolf is not listed as endangered.

This winter’s hunt was put on hold this fall by a Dane County judge who ruled the DNR must first update its 15-year-old management plan and adopt rules for setting quotas and issuing licenses.

Wisconsin is facing a separate federal lawsuit over wolf hunting from six Native American tribes that accuse the DNR of violating treaty rights and endangering an animal they consider sacred.

The DNR is expected to issue a draft plan later this month that will guide management for the next decade.

The ruling does not directly affect wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and portions of several adjacent states that remain under state jurisdiction.

The Fish and Wildlife Service since September has been separately reviewing if protections should be restored for the predators in the northern Rockies, after Republican lawmakers passed laws last year intended to drive down wolf numbers by making it easier to kill them.

Wolves once ranged most of the U.S. but were wiped out in most places by the 1930s under government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns.

A remnant population in the western Great Lakes region has since expanded to some 4,400 wolves in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. And more than 2,000 wolves occupy six states in the Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.

The DNR estimates there were 1,195 wolves in the state as of April 2020, but the agency has not completed a population survey since hunters killed at least 218 wolves last winter. An updated estimate is expected this summer.

Yet wolves remain absent across most of their historical range. Wildlife advocates argue that continued protections are needed so they can continue to expand in California, Colorado, Oregon and other states.

Democratic and Republican administrations alike, going back to former President George W. Bush, have sought to remove or scale back federal wolf protections first enacted in 1974.

State Journal reporter Chris Hubbuch contributed to this report.

