Fast, simple, efficient: Habitat for Humanity eyes insulated concrete as key to affordable housing

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is hoping a long-overlooked building technique could be key to unlocking more affordable and energy-efficient housing.
In an effort to reduce construction costs and increase energy efficiency, the nonprofit housing group poured concrete walls Thursday at a South Side lot that will eventually be a four-bedroom home for Segaoui and Asma Merrad and their three children.
Merrad, who immigrated from Algeria five years ago and works in an Amazon.com warehouse, said seeing his home being built was “a dream come true.”
The home is being constructed with insulating concrete forms (ICF), interlocking forms made of rigid foam insulation that can be stacked and filled with concrete.
“They go together kind of like big, lightweight Legos,” said Adam Helt-Baldwin, vice president of construction for the local Habitat group.
The result is a sturdy, fire-resistant structure that requires less energy to heat and cool.
“A wall that has concrete and insulated concrete forms outperforms virtually anything else in the marketplace from an energy standpoint,” said Greg Lewis, chief communication officer for the National Ready Mix Concrete Association, which has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build ICF homes in all 50 states.
With lower construction costs and long-term savings on energy and insurance bills, the concrete home could also be key to providing affordable housing for more families, said Valerie Renk, CEO of the county’s Habitat for Humanity chapter.
Developed in the 1960s, the technique has gained popularity in recent years thanks in part to higher lumber and labor costs, said Alana Rudkin, a spokesperson for the Build With Strength Coalition, the trade association’s program to promote concrete as a sustainable building material.
“It’s really quick,” Rudkin said. “We’ve constructed literally the basement and walls up to the ground level in one day.”
The Oak Ridge National Laboratory found ICF homes require about 9% less energy to heat and cool than traditional wood frame construction. But despite the added energy efficiency, concrete is not inherently better for the environment because manufacturing Portland cement — a key ingredient — produces a lot of carbon dioxide.
Factors like climate, the amount of fossil fuels used to power the grid and the lifespan of the building also come into play, said Nora Wang Esram, senior director of research for the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy.
“It’s really hard to say which one is better,” Esram said.
When factoring in that “embodied” carbon in the concrete, Lewis said the Merrad family’s home will have about the same lifetime carbon footprint as a traditional wood frame house.
The student-led team is among the finalists in a four-year, $100 million XPRIZE competition designed to spur development of carbon removal technologies.
But Lewis said the concrete industry is working on low-carbon alternatives that could eventually make it possible to build true net-zero carbon structures. The trade group is working with Habitat for Humanity in Illinois to build an ICF home that will generate 66% less lifecycle carbon emissions.
“The concrete industry is working — not only competing internally but with other materials — to dramatically reduce the embodied carbon of concrete,” Lewis said. “If you wanted to build a net-zero energy home, starting with a concrete and ICF building envelope is a shortcut to getting to that level of performance.”
Joe Kubicki, site supervisor with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, pours concrete into insulated forms for the exterior walls of a home on Beld Street. The building technique is faster than traditional wood frame construction and is expected to require less energy to heat and cool.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County partnered with The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association to construct a four-bedroom home using insulating concrete forms, which create a sturdy, fire-resistant structure that requires less energy to heat and cool.
From left, Adam Helt-Baldwin, vice president of construction for Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, talks with volunteers Steve Coleman, John Mehl and Bob Mertes about the insulated concrete forms that encase concrete walls. Helt-Baldwin said the forms fit together like "big, lightweight Legos."
Habitat for Humanity workers Joe Kubicki and Meg Vaughn pour concrete into forms made of rigid foam insulation. Habitat has partnered with the National Ready Mix Concrete Association to build similar structures in all 50 states.
