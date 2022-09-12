F-35 production glitch not expected to delay fighter jets' arrival in Madison

A pause in delivery of F-35 fighter jets to the U.S. government is not expected to delay deployment of the jets in Madison next year.
The Pentagon has temporarily halted deliveries after discovering that an alloy used in magnets for the $131 million jets came from China, according to a story first reported by Bloomberg.
A Pentagon spokesperson said the magnets do not “transmit information or harm the integrity of the aircraft,” but the F-35 program office stopped taking deliveries to ensure compliance with federal regulations.
Bill LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, said Friday the defense department is analyzing the impact on security as well as safety for more than 840 aircraft already in service.
“Right now, so far, it doesn't appear to be either of them but I'm waiting for them to finish what they're looking at and come to me,” LaPlante said.
LaPlante said if there are no vulnerabilities identified the military should be able to begin replacing the part with alloy from another source and resume deliveries “pretty soon.”
While the timeline is uncertain, Capt. Leslie Westmont said the Wisconsin National Guard is still expecting the first of 20 jets that will replace aging F-16s to arrive at Truax Field in the spring.
In 2020, the Air Force selected the 115th Fighter Wing as one of the nation’s first National Guard units to fly the new jets despite community division and concerns about the impact of noise and pollution, especially on minority and low-income residents near the airport.
According to Bloomberg, F-35 subcontractor HoneyWell International notified the plane’s manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, in late August that a “fifth-tier” subcontractor had provided alloy from the People’s Republic of China for the magnet used in a component that provides electrical power for ground maintenance, starting the engines and emergency power.
Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin filed a complaint Wednesday alleging federal, state and local leaders violated the Civil Rights Act because the basing decision will disproportionately affect low-income families and people of color.
Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin claims the National Guard Bureau violated federal environmental law by “failing to adequately study and disclose” the effects of 27 projects expected to begin early next year.
The U.S. Air Force announced the final selection of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, capping more than three years of study and deep community division over the planes, which come with the promise of jobs and new construction but also noise and pollution.
