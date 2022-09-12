 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F-35 production glitch not expected to delay fighter jets' arrival in Madison

The Pentagon has paused delivery of F-35 fighter jets after discovering alloy from China was used in magnets for a key component. A spokesperson for the Wisconsin National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing said the first of 20 F-35s are still expected to arrive at Madison's Truax Field in the spring. 

A pause in delivery of F-35 fighter jets to the U.S. government is not expected to delay deployment of the jets in Madison next year.

The Pentagon has temporarily halted deliveries after discovering that an alloy used in magnets for the $131 million jets came from China, according to a story first reported by Bloomberg.

A Pentagon spokesperson said the magnets do not “transmit information or harm the integrity of the aircraft,” but the F-35 program office stopped taking deliveries to ensure compliance with federal regulations.

Bill LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, said Friday the defense department is analyzing the impact on security as well as safety for more than 840 aircraft already in service.

“Right now, so far, it doesn't appear to be either of them but I'm waiting for them to finish what they're looking at and come to me,” LaPlante said.

LaPlante said if there are no vulnerabilities identified the military should be able to begin replacing the part with alloy from another source and resume deliveries “pretty soon.”

While the timeline is uncertain, Capt. Leslie Westmont said the Wisconsin National Guard is still expecting the first of 20 jets that will replace aging F-16s to arrive at Truax Field in the spring.

In 2020, the Air Force selected the 115th Fighter Wing as one of the nation’s first National Guard units to fly the new jets despite community division and concerns about the impact of noise and pollution, especially on minority and low-income residents near the airport.

Opponents of the jets have filed two federal lawsuits over the basing decision. One was dismissed earlier this year, though the second is pending in a Washington D.C. court.

Truax Field is undergoing roughly $120 million worth of construction to accommodate the new planes, which have suffered multiple setbacks and cost overruns.

With a total price tag of more than $1.7 trillion, the F-35 is the Pentagon’s most expensive weapons program, according to the Government Accountability Office. This spring the GAO warned the Department of Defense is on track to receive a third of all planned F-35s before determining that the aircraft is ready for full production.

Dane County launches airport noise study; first update in 30 years to account for F-35 jets

According to Bloomberg, F-35 subcontractor HoneyWell International notified the plane’s manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, in late August that a “fifth-tier” subcontractor had provided alloy from the People’s Republic of China for the magnet used in a component that provides electrical power for ground maintenance, starting the engines and emergency power.

