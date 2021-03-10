F-35 opponents file second federal lawsuit over Truax basing decision

The group has asked the U.S. District Court for Western Wisconsin to block construction until the National Guard does a more thorough review of those projects, which include a flight simulator building and new aircraft shelters and are expected to cost up to $60 million.

In that case, the group alleged the military disregarded the potential impact the projects will have on harmful chemicals known as PFAS, which have been found in soil and groundwater under the base and are believed to be connected to contamination of Starkweather Creek, Lake Monona and at least one Madison municipal well.

They also argued those impacts should have been considered as part of the overall analysis the Air Force conducted for the F-35 basing decision.

The court has scheduled a preliminary conference call next week in that case.

The five construction projects are expected to result in the disturbance of about 25 acres, which the groups say could further distribute PFAS, which have been linked to cancer, liver disease and reproductive problems.

Maj. Joe Trovato, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Air National Guard, said the construction is expected to begin sometime this year but declined to provide a date for groundbreaking.