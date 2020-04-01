F-35 opponents challenge environmental review; DNR says National Guard not complying with pollution laws

On March 13 -- nearly two years after first notifying the Air National Guard that it was responsible for the release of hazardous substances at Truax -- the Department of Natural Resources sent a letter saying the Guard has failed to comply with state law.

The DNR noted that National Guard leaders agreed in a November 18 meeting to retain a consultant within 60 days to prepare a work plan for soil, surface and groundwater investigations and to address PFAS-contaminated groundwater that continues to seep from the site. But 116 days later the Guard had not followed through, according to the DNR, which has extended the deadline until May 4.

The DNR letter gives the guard until Nov. 30 to take action to stop PFAS-contaminated groundwater and stormwater from leaving the site.

That letter was issued one day after Gov. Tony Evers declared a statewide health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's not clear how a series of subsequent orders limiting non-essential services might affect enforcement.

Leaders of the Safe Skies Clean Water coalition sent a letter to Evers Wednesday requesting a meeting and asking if he will use his authority to enforce the new DNR deadlines.