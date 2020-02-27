F-35s: National Guard expects fewer flights with new jets; could affect noise mitigation

New information from the Wisconsin National Guard suggests a squadron of F-35 jets would fly far fewer missions from Madison’s Truax Field than projected by the Air Force.
While there would be an initial surge as pilots train on the new jets, by 2026 operations will likely be similar to current levels, the guard’s interim leader, Gen. Joane Mathews, said in a letter responding to questions from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
That could change the overall noise levels outlined in the Air Force’s environmental studies -- and the number of homes eligible for future mitigation funding -- although it won’t make the jets any quieter.
In a final environmental impact statement (EIS) released last week, the Air Force stuck to initial estimates that, once training is complete, the 115th Fighter Wing would conduct about 6,222 operations (takeoffs and landings) per year with the F-35s, roughly 27% more than the current level.
While new flight simulators would be “used extensively,” the Air Force said that training would be in addition to and not a substitute for actual flights.
But in the Feb. 21 letter, Mathews said the EIS represents the “maximum potential impact” and the actual number of operations will be similar to those of the current F-16s, .
“Keep in mind the unit is not receiving more airplanes than currently assigned with the addition of a few maintenance personnel and one pilot,” she wrote. “Generating 27% more flights without commensurate resources would be difficult.”
Federal Aviation Administration programs provide noise mitigation funding for residences where overall daily noise exposure is above 65 decibels -- based on an average of all sound over the course of a year.
An increase in the number of very loud events -- like a fighter jet taking off -- would cause the overall average to grow. According to the Air Force’s EIS, the F-35 mission would expose about 1,019 more Madison homes to average noise above 65 decibels.
In response to a question from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., the Air Force acknowledged a likely return to “steady-state” operations would expose fewer homes to that level of sound, but not how many. The Air Force said its noise experts believe it would lower the average sound levels by 1 to 2 decibels though that analysis is not included in the EIS.
Homes with average levels lower than 65 decibels would not be eligible for noise mitigation funding even if residents are exposed to higher peak noise events.
There is an ongoing debate about how much louder the F-35 will be than the current F-16s. The Air Force’s EIS projects an increase of about 5 decibels on takeoff, though opponents have questioned the basis for those estimates.
Mathews also addressed questions about the use of afterburners, which opponents say the Air Force drastically underestimated in its EIS.
Based on take-off and landing data, Mathews said afterburners would not be needed to take off from Truax in even the worst conditions, such as a hot, humid day.
Since getting their first F-35s in September, Mathews said pilots with the Vermont Air National Guard in Burlington have yet to use afterburners. It’s not known how many operations they have flown.
With Madison’s longer runway, Mathews said, the Air Force’s prediction of 5% afterburner use is accurate.