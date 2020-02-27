F-35s: National Guard expects fewer flights with new jets; could affect noise mitigation

New information from the Wisconsin National Guard suggests a squadron of F-35 jets would fly far fewer missions from Madison’s Truax Field than projected by the Air Force.

While there would be an initial surge as pilots train on the new jets, by 2026 operations will likely be similar to current levels, the guard’s interim leader, Gen. Joane Mathews, said in a letter responding to questions from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

That could change the overall noise levels outlined in the Air Force’s environmental studies -- and the number of homes eligible for future mitigation funding -- although it won’t make the jets any quieter.

In a final environmental impact statement (EIS) released last week, the Air Force stuck to initial estimates that, once training is complete, the 115th Fighter Wing would conduct about 6,222 operations (takeoffs and landings) per year with the F-35s, roughly 27% more than the current level.

While new flight simulators would be “used extensively,” the Air Force said that training would be in addition to and not a substitute for actual flights.

But in the Feb. 21 letter, Mathews said the EIS represents the “maximum potential impact” and the actual number of operations will be similar to those of the current F-16s, .