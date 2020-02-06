F-35s: Easements could lock homeowners out of noise reduction programs

Jones said the easements, which were acquired for $2,000 apiece, would render those properties ineligible for any additional federal compensation.

“There was no obligation,” she said in a recording of a Nov. 6 meeting with Madison City Council members. “These people signed this agreement knowingly.”

FAA regional spokesman Tony Molinaro said it might be possible for those properties to qualify for mitigation funds.

“The FAA will look into it,” he said.

To get mitigation funding, the county would have to conduct a noise study, which Jones said would cost at least $1 million and likely not occur until the transition from F-16s to F-35s is complete, a date the Air Force has not specified. It could take another three to four years for funding to become available.

The money would come from the state Department of Transportation, which administers funding for FAA programs, and there is no guarantee anyone would get funding, regardless of an easement.

Ald. Rebecca Kemble, who represents District 18 near the airport and opposes the F-35 mission, said it could be decades before some homeowners get help, and many will be on their own.