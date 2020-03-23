F-35 opposition group petitions Air Force secretary to send jets elsewhere

A local group opposed to plans to station a squadron of F-35s in Madison has petitioned the Air Force to send the fighter jets somewhere else.

The Safe Skies Clean Water coalition said Monday that it sent a petition with more than 2,000 signatures to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett saying the environmental and economic impacts of the plan are too great a risk and asking her to “recognize the best interests of our community” by not sending the planes.

“We’re trying to make sure they’re aware of what local opposition there was,” said organizer Steve Klafka, who said the group gathered signatures over the past six weeks.

The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is one of five units under consideration for the new jets, which would require up to $120 million in new construction and dozens of new jobs at Truax Field.

According to the Air Force’s environmental impact study, they could also fly more often than the current F-16s, exposing more than 1,000 homes to high noise levels. The work will also involve moving soil contaminated with hazardous PFAS compounds left over from years of firefighter training.