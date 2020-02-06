F-35: easements could lock homeowners out of noise reduction programs

Ed Blume expected some noise when he bought his home in 2007.

The condominium, at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Carpenter-Ridgeway neighborhood, sits just 5,000 feet south of the Dane County Regional Airport’s main runway.

“If I were still a strong young man I could probably hit them with a baseball when they fly over my house,” Blume said of the planes.

What Blume, 72, didn’t know was that his rights to do anything about the noise had been signed away years before he bought the place.

Blume recently discovered that he is among hundreds of Madison property owners whose land is subject to “avigation easements” -- legal agreements waiving their rights to sue the airport for noise or air pollution or any other damages resulting from overhead flights, regardless of any changes in the number or type of aircraft.

As the Pentagon nears a decision on whether to base a squadron of F-35 jets at Truax Air Field, Blume worries that the easements will also shut him and his neighbors out of federal programs to protect homes from the expected increase in aircraft noise.

Noise zones to grow with new jets