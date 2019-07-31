WATERTOWN - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced plans Wednesday to create new limits on farm field runoff designed to keep nitrates out of drinking water.
The Democratic governor, who has declared 2019 the "Year of Clean Drinking Water" and proposed $70 million in spending to protect water resources, is directing his administration to begin drafting rules for soils in parts of the state where contamination is most likely.
About 1.7 million people in Wisconsin rely on private wells for drinking water, and the Department of Health Services estimates at least 1 in 10 Wisconsin wells has high levels of nitrate, which is considered hazardous, especially for pregnant women and infants.
“Obviously we need to do better,” Evers said during a news conference on the banks of the Rock River in Watertown. “Our farmers are showing us we can change the way we farm.”
Farm fertilizer and manure are the main sources of nitrate pollution found in thousands of drinking water wells. The new guidelines will dictate how farmers can apply those nutrients to fields.
Wednesday’s announcement kicks off a 30-month rule-making process involving the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection as well as academic researchers, agriculture and conservation groups.
Clean Wisconsin said the move will offer hope to thousands of households with contaminated wells.
“This announcement is a major step to protect public health and make clean drinking water a reality for many families without it,” said Scott Laeser, water program director for the environmental group. “Nitrate pollution is something we can start addressing now, and we’re glad to see the governor take this important step.”
The announcement comes just days after Ever signed an executive order creating a new position a new position to combat lead poisoning in drinking water.
Last year the DNR adopted new rules for animal feedlots in eastern Wisconsin counties where shallow bedrock makes groundwater especially vulnerable to contamination from manure. Those rules, which restrict the ways farmers in 16 counties can spread manure, were aimed at reducing bacterial contamination.
But nitrate affects a much broader swath of the state along a horseshoe-shaped path from the northeast to southwest.
DNR Secretary-designee Preston Cole said the rule-making effort will focus on the areas most at risk, including Southwest Wisconsin, where a recent study found 42 percent of wells exceeded the federal standards for bacteria or nitrate.