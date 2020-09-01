EPA watchdog: lack of oversight may have led to loss of records at Great Lakes Region

The inspector general found the agency does not have a policy requiring officials to investigate and report the suspected loss of records and faulted the region’s records officer for waiting 11 months to notify superiors.

The OIG determined the office needs stronger internal controls to ensure it is preserving records to document agency activities and comply with the Freedom of Information Act and court orders.

Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede said the OIG did not acknowledge his office’s training efforts, “creating the impression that Region 5 made no effort to preserve files during this technology migration, which is certainly not the case.”

Thiede went on to note that more than 5.7 million files were successfully transferred and there was only one report of lost records.

According to the report, the EPA agreed to six recommendations and has completed three of them. The others are scheduled to be completed in 2021.

EPA Region 5 is responsible for environmental protection and restoration efforts in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, as well as the Great Lakes. Over the past two years it has been under the leadership of two former members of Gov. Scott Walker’s administration.