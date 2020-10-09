Environmental, health groups call for mandatory PFAS testing in water systems

Nearly three dozen public health and environmental organizations are calling on state officials to require thousands of public water systems in Wisconsin to test for hazardous chemicals known as PFAS.

“The people of Wisconsin have a right to know if their drinking water is contaminated with toxic chemicals, and the only way to obtain that information is through widespread, comprehensive testing,” the groups wrote in a letter to the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR is in the early stages of developing standards to limit the amount of PFAS allowed in surface, ground and drinking water, a process that is expected to take another two years and will require approval of the Legislature.

“For me it’s pretty straightforward: people have a right to know what’s in their water,” said Laura Olah, executive director of Citizens for Safe Water Around Badger, one of the groups that organized the petition. “It doesn’t matter if there’s a standard or not. People need to have that information.”

