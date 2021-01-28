Environmental groups sue Wisconsin regulators over MGE rates; fixed fees in crosshairs

The groups allege the fixed charge violates the mandate in Wisconsin’s Energy Priorities Law “to maximize customer conservation, efficiency and renewable generation when setting utility rates.”

They also argue the PSC made procedural errors, including failing to hold a hearing before allowing MGE to hold on to more than $20 million in tax and fuel cost savings, which were used to keep 2021 rates flat instead of being refunded to customers.

MGE spokesman Steve Schultz said the agreement froze rates during a pandemic and “proactively addressed issues … in collaboration with customers and organizations that represent the public interest, including the Citizens Utility Board, RENEW Wisconsin, The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents and others.”

MGE customers pay $19 a month regardless of how much electricity they use, the second-highest fixed charge among Wisconsin utilities.

Fixed fees for customers of the state’s largest utilities more than doubled between 2010 and 2020 as the commission sought to shift the burden of maintaining power lines and poles amid declining electricity sales and increasing interest in customers generating their own electricity. The average residential charge is now $17.60 per month.