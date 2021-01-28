Environmental groups sue Wisconsin regulators over MGE rate freeze

Environmental and solar activists are suing Wisconsin regulators over approval of an electric rate freeze for Madison Gas and Electric customers that they say discriminates against low-income customers and discourages investment in energy efficiency and rooftop solar.
The Sierra Club and Vote Solar have asked a Dane County circuit court to review the Public Service Commission’s approval of a one-year rate structure negotiated between the utility, consumer advocates and UW-Madison.
The Sierra Club objected to the settlement, which is said “locks in and expands” an existing rate structure with high fixed monthly charges that limit consumers’ control over their energy bills and penalizes those who use the least electricity.
“In the fight against climate change and the inequities in our existing utility system, we need to be moving forward,” said Elizabeth Ward, director of the Sierra Club’s Wisconsin chapter. “We’ve all seen that the climate crisis and undeniable economic disparities require us to reevaluate our systems and how we operate our society. MGE’s inequitable rates undermine the progress we need.”
The groups allege the fixed charge violates the mandate in Wisconsin’s Energy Priorities Law “to maximize customer conservation, efficiency and renewable generation when setting utility rates.”
They also argue the PSC made procedural errors, including failing to hold a hearing before allowing MGE to hold on to more than $20 million in tax and fuel cost savings, which were used to keep 2021 rates flat instead of being refunded to customers.
An MGE spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
MGE customers pay $19 a month regardless of how much electricity they use, the second-highest fixed charge among Wisconsin utilities.
Fixed fees for most of the state’s largest utilities nearly doubled in the 2010s as the commission sought to shift the burden of maintaining power lines and poles amid declining electricity sales and increasing interest in customers generating their own electricity.
The groups say the PSC “missed an opportunity” to set a new course and reverse that trend.
A PSC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, but commissioners did address the question of fixed charges during the November meeting where they declined to review them.
“Quite frankly they are fighting decisions from 2012 and 2014,” Commissioner Ellen Nowak said during the November meeting. “The time for making such claims has passed.”