Environmental groups sue Wisconsin regulators over MGE rate freeze

The groups allege the fixed charge violates the mandate in Wisconsin’s Energy Priorities Law “to maximize customer conservation, efficiency and renewable generation when setting utility rates.”

They also argue the PSC made procedural errors, including failing to hold a hearing before allowing MGE to hold on to more than $20 million in tax and fuel cost savings, which were used to keep 2021 rates flat instead of being refunded to customers.

An MGE spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

MGE customers pay $19 a month regardless of how much electricity they use, the second-highest fixed charge among Wisconsin utilities.

Fixed fees for most of the state’s largest utilities nearly doubled in the 2010s as the commission sought to shift the burden of maintaining power lines and poles amid declining electricity sales and increasing interest in customers generating their own electricity.

The groups say the PSC “missed an opportunity” to set a new course and reverse that trend.

A PSC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, but commissioners did address the question of fixed charges during the November meeting where they declined to review them.