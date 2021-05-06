Environmental groups sue Corps of Engineers over power line permit; project faces four lawsuits

A proposed high-voltage power line between northern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin faces yet another legal challenge.
Environmental groups sued the Army Corps of Engineers Wednesday in federal court Wednesday over its permit allowing utilities to place towers in the Mississippi River for the $492 million project known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
The National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy and three other organizations say the agency violated federal environmental law by failing to take a “hard look” at the environmental consequences of the 101-mile line on public waters and lands, wildlife, recreation and property values.
The groups say the Corps relied on the environmental impact statement of another federal agency. The suit asks the court to invalidate the project's permit until the agency completes its own environmental review.
A spokesman for the Corps of Engineers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wisconsin’s two largest coal plants — in Rothchild and Oak Creek — are only slightly more cost-effective than renewables, according to the report. But that could soon change.
This is the fourth legal action brought by the Environmental Law & Policy Center on behalf of DALC and others against the project, a joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
In a joint statement, the utilities said the lawsuits could delay the delivery of “low-cost, renewable energy,” slowing the nation’s progress toward carbon-free electricity and increasing costs to ratepayers.
“The Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line Project is vital to the future of our region’s renewable energy and clean energy economy,” the utilities said. “Yet the litigation being pursued by the Environmental Law & Policy Center and affiliated organizations in state and federal courts could push that future farther down the road.”
Opponents of the line say it will deliver minimal if any ratepayer savings while the total cost to ratepayers, including maintenance and utility profits, will be more than $2 billion. They argue small, local renewable energy projects would provide greater value with less impact on the landscape.
Construction of the line is expected to begin this fall barring a court injunction.
The high-voltage line would use 14 towers -- up to 20 stories high -- to carry wires along a 260-foot-wide corridor through the refuge from the Turkey River bottoms in Iowa to the site of a former power plant north of Cassville.
The project would disturb about 39 acres of the 240,000-acre refuge.
DALC, along with Dane and Iowa counties and several municipalities, have sued the PSC in state court over its decision to authorize the line. DALC and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation have also filed federal lawsuits against the PSC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over claims the permitting decisions were flawed.