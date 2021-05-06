Environmental groups sue Corps of Engineers over power line permit; project faces four lawsuits

“The Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line Project is vital to the future of our region’s renewable energy and clean energy economy,” the utilities said. “Yet the litigation being pursued by the Environmental Law & Policy Center and affiliated organizations in state and federal courts could push that future farther down the road.”

Opponents of the line say it will deliver minimal if any ratepayer savings while the total cost to ratepayers, including maintenance and utility profits, will be more than $2 billion. They argue small, local renewable energy projects would provide greater value with less impact on the landscape.

Construction of the line is expected to begin this fall barring a court injunction.

The high-voltage line would use 14 towers -- up to 20 stories high -- to carry wires along a 260-foot-wide corridor through the refuge from the Turkey River bottoms in Iowa to the site of a former power plant north of Cassville.

The project would disturb about 39 acres of the 240,000-acre refuge.

DALC, along with Dane and Iowa counties and several municipalities, have sued the PSC in state court over its decision to authorize the line. DALC and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation have also filed federal lawsuits against the PSC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over claims the permitting decisions were flawed.

