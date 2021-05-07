Environmental groups sue Corps of Engineers over power line permit; project faces 4 lawsuits

A proposed high-voltage power line between northern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin faces yet another legal challenge.

Environmental groups sued the Army Corps of Engineers in federal court Wednesday over its permit allowing utilities to place towers in the Mississippi River for the $492 million project known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.

The National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy and three other organizations say the agency violated federal environmental law by failing to take a “hard look” at the environmental consequences of the 102-mile line on public waters and lands, wildlife, recreation and property values.

The groups say the Corps did not conduct an independent environmental review, instead relying on the work of other federal agencies, and failed to look at alternatives.

“The Army Corps of Engineers short-circuited the process by failing to look at the impacts of a huge transmission line with 20-story towers through key conservation areas, waterways and wetlands,” said Howard Learner, lead attorney for the plaintiffs.

A Corps of Engineers spokesman said the agency does not comment on litigation.

