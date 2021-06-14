Environmental groups seek to defend state in WMC lawsuit over PFAS cleanup

“We’re not talking about theoretical legal arguments here,” said Oitzinger, who currently serves on the Marinette city council. “The court’s decision will have real-world consequences. Under the Spills Law, DNR is providing critical assistance to people in Marinette, Peshtigo, La Crosse and other communities devastated by PFAS contamination. If WMC prevails, that assistance would vanish—the required well testing, the orders for cleanup and remediation—it would all come to a halt.”

State law gives the DNR authority to regulate the discharge of hazardous substances, which the law defines as anything “that can cause harm to human health and safety, or the environment, because of where it is spilled, the amount spilled, its toxicity or its concentration.”

There is no definitive list of hazardous substances, which can include toxic chemicals as well manure, corn, or even milk and beer that in high concentrations can foul public waters and kill aquatic life.

WMC argues the DNR should be required to go through the rulemaking process to establish a list of what it considers hazardous substances and at what quantities or concentrations.