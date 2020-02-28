Environmental groups challenge approval of Dairyland Power gas plant in Superior

Opponents argued there were cheaper ways to meet customer needs, including renewable energy, battery storage and energy efficiency programs.

“Climate change is a global crisis, but the causes and impacts can be seen right here in Wisconsin,” said Matt Early of the Sierra Club. “Allowing utilities to swap one fossil fuel for another is not only shortsighted for our environment, it will leave Wisconsinites saddled with the costs of an expensive new power plant for decades to come.”

Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq cast the lone vote against the plant based on concerns about the environmental impact to the two proposed sites. Commissioner Mike Huebsch, who cast one of the two votes in favor of the project, has since left the PSC. Evers has not yet nominated a replacement.

The project faces another hurdle in Minnesota, where an appeals court revoked Minnesota Power’s authorization to invest in the plant, ruling that the Public Utilities Commission must consider environmental consequences even though the plant is to be located in Wisconsin.