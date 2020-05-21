Environmental advocates, landowners seek to stop Enbridge taking land for northern Wisconsin pipeline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A coalition of environmental advocates and landowners are seeking to stop a Canadian company’s attempt to take private land in order to reroute an oil pipeline around a Native American reservation in northern Wisconsin.

As a result of a lawsuit filed by the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Tribe, Enbridge Energy is planning to remove a 12-mile segment of its Line 5 pipeline from the Bad River Reservation and bypass the reservation with about 41 miles of new pipe.

Enbridge has asked the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to grant the power of eminent domain to take private land in Ashland and Iron counties, which would require the PSC to determine that the project is in the public interest.

The company says the line, which transports an average of 540,000 barrels a day between Superior and southwestern Ontario, is a key piece of energy infrastructure providing essential fuel for homes, schools and businesses in Wisconsin as well as the Midwest and eastern Canada.

Midwest Environmental Advocates filed a petition Thursday on behalf of five organizations asking the PSC to hold a contested hearing on the issue and to allow five groups it’s representing to participate in the case.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.