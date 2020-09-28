Energy efficiency: Budget proposal seeks $100M for untapped energy savings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin’s top utility regulator has proposed doubling the amount of ratepayer funding for the state's energy efficiency program, Focus on Energy, a move that could save up to 50% more energy, avoid expensive utility investments and support job growth while moving the state toward Gov. Tony Evers’ carbon reduction goals.

The proposal, included in the Public Service Commission’s budget request to the governor, would put about $100 million a year more into the program, which analysts say is one of the most cost-efficient ways of lowering energy bills and slowing climate change — but has not achieved its full potential.

“The more we reduce energy consumption … the better off all of us are,” said PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq. "These programs reduce emissions. They reduce the need to go out and look at building generation or transmission projects. These programs create jobs.”

The PSC estimates the move would cost less than $1 a month for the average household.

“It’s everything you would want a state government program to be,” said Amber Meyer-Smith, general counsel for Clean Wisconsin and a member of the governor’s climate change task force. “It just is one of the smartest programs we have.”