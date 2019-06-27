The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Dane County cannot require a Canadian pipeline company to carry special insurance.
In a 4-1 decision -- with two liberal justices abstaining -- the court reversed an appeals court decision, striking insurance clauses the county included in a permit allowing Enbridge Energy to triple the volume of crude oil moving through a Wisconsin pipeline.
The conservative majority ruled that the 2015 permit must stand without insurance requirements the Legislature barred during the permitting process, rejecting arguments from the county and a group of landowners who said the county should have a chance to reconsider the permit application.
In 2017, Enbridge completed a $1.5 billion upgrade to its Line 61, which cuts across Wisconsin from Superior to the Illinois border, including a 12-mile stretch in northeastern Dane County.
As part of the project, the company needed a conditional use permit to build a pumping station, which Dane County granted on the condition that Enbridge carry extra spill insurance.
But state lawmakers intervened on behalf of the company, passing a law that banned counties from requiring special insurance if an interstate pipeline operator carries comprehensive general liability insurance that includes coverage for “sudden and accidental pollution liability.”
The county ultimately kept the insurance conditions, but added language signaling that the law made them unenforceable.
The case has been tied up in the courts ever since, with Enbridge seeking to strike the insurance requirement, the county fighting for local powers and a group of pipeline neighbors seeking an injunction to enforce the permit conditions who assert that the company has never provided proof that it is insured for sudden and accidental pollution liability.
“The Zoning Committee had authority to attach conditions to the (permit) to ensure compliance with Dane County's zoning ordinances and standards,” Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote in the majority opinion, “but not conditions violative of Wisconsin law.”
The county has an obligation to ensure its standards are met and the authority to include conditions, the court wrote, but neither preclude a judge from striking unlawful conditions.
“As Dane County conceded at oral argument,” Bradley wrote, “the County Board effectively issued the (permit) without conditions 7 and 8 by deciding to issue the permit after Act 55 invalidated them.”
The court also rejected the landowners’ argument that Enbridge failed to show it carried insurance as well as their assertion that Enbridge must “maintain” insurance in perpetuity -- saying the law simply required that they had the insurance when the permit was granted.
“We decline to add words to the statute, as the Landowner's argument would necessitate,” the court stated.
Justice Ann Walsh Bradley dissented, saying the majority misinterpreted certain key terms.
“Enbridge did not demonstrate that it ‘carries’ insurance that includes ‘sudden and accidental’ coverage,” she wrote. “The condition precedent to trigger the preemptive provisions of (the statutes) are therefore not fulfilled. “
Upstream delays
While the expansion work is completed, upstream permitting delays have so far limited the flow to about 990,000 barrels per day, according to Enbridge.
Earlier this month a Minnesota appeals court reversed a decision by state regulators who last year had approved an environmental review for Enbridge’s proposed replacement of its aging Line 3, which links up to Line 61 in Superior.
In March, Enbridge had announced a year-long delay in the multibillion dollar project because of permitting issues.
The 42-inch pipe known as Line 61 went into operation in 2009 and is one of three Enbridge lines carrying Canadian tar sands oil from Superior to a terminal in Illinois.
In 2014, Enbridge sought a conditional use permit for a new pumping station in the town of Medina as part of the project to triple capacity to 1.2 million barrels per day.
The county’s Zoning and Land Regulations committee granted the permit but said Enbridge must carry a $25 million environmental liability policy to cover cleanup in the event of a spill like the one in 2010 that caused $1.2 billion in damage when an Enbridge pipeline ruptured in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Enbridge appealed, but before the county could reconsider Republican lawmakers passed a last-minute budget provision barring additional insurance requirements.
The county ultimately kept the insurance language, which Enbridge challenged in court. Meanwhile, a group of neighboring landowners filed their own case asking the court to enforce the insurance condition.
A lower court struck down the insurance requirement, but an appeals court later reversed that decision and sent the permit back to the county.
The appeals court ruled that a county cannot require additional insurance if a pipeline operator carries coverage for “sudden and accidental” pollution liability, as required by state law. But if the operator doesn’t have that insurance, the law doesn’t limit what the county may require.
The appeals court also ruled that the law can’t stop a county from requiring the pipeline operator to provide proof of insurance.
Enbridge petitioned the Supreme Court, saying the county itself concedes that state law prohibits the additional insurance requirements.
The company argued that the appeals court could not send the permit back to the county to be redrawn and that the permit should remain in force without the insurance conditions that were struck down by the lower court.
Because the permit predated the new law, the county held that Enbridge must maintain the insurance coverage specified by the statute in order to be exempt from the county permit conditions.