Electric avenue: Interstate 94 marked as "ev ready" corridor

New signs along Interstate 94 are telling motorists in Southeast Wisconsin that electric chargers are nearby as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to promote alternative fuels.

Signs erected in September along the interstate between Madison and the Illinois border indicate the 110-mile corridor is “EV ready,” meaning there’s a DC fast charging station every 50 miles.

Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said the signs are meant for both electric vehicle drivers and those who might consider buying one but worry about a lack of fueling stations.

“Easy access to fuel is critical to expanding electric vehicles from local use to cross-country travel for private and corporate use,” Thompson said.

The signs do not direct drivers to individual charging stations. Most EV drivers rely on apps for that.

“It’s to give them confidence there’s a charger they can find on the corridor,” said Chuck Wade, director of the Department of Transportation’s bureau of planning and economic development. “It’s not really intended to be a locator. It’s more of an awareness type thing.”