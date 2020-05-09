Don't share the binoculars: Even birdwatching has changed in the era of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Each spring, hundreds of area bird lovers have grabbed a pair of binoculars and joined others in the Great Wisconsin Birdathon.

Teams ranging from school groups to professional naturalists have participated, collecting pledges for how many different bird species they can spot in a 24-hour period. Since it was launched in 2012, the Birdathon has raised over $500,000 for bird protection via the Madison-based Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.

But faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have made some changes this year so the event can continue in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers' “safer at home” order.

Instead of gathering in groups to seek out warblers, orioles or other colorful spring migrants, participants are encouraged to conduct individual counts. Other options include backyard birding, signing up as a solo team or having teammates search in different locations.

“We didn’t want to cancel the event, and birding is actually one of the few pastimes everyone can enjoy while still practicing social distancing,” said Sarah Cameron, coordinator of the Great Wisconsin Birdathon.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.