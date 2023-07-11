A small wildfire that burned at Devil's Lake State Park is fully contained as of Tuesday morning, according to Lt. Sean Neverman with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The cause of the fire that broke out Monday is still under investigation. Neverman said fire crews are at the park monitoring any areas that may still be smoldering. It's estimated that around one-acre of the park was damaged by the fire. There were no injuries.
Neverman said all park trails are open Tuesday, and more information on the fire will be provided by the DNR as it becomes available.