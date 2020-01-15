DNR warns of PFAS in fish from Lake Monona, Starkweather Creek

State health officials are warning against eating certain kinds of fish from Lake Monona after tests showed hazardous chemicals known as PFAS in fish from the lake and Starkweather Creek.
The Department of Health Services recommends limiting consumption of carp, largemouth bass, walleye and perch from those water bodies to once a month. The department says it is safe to eat bluegill once a week.
The advisory includes all of Lake Monona, including Monona Bay, a popular destination for ice fishing.
Fish from Lake Monona had PFAS concentrations of up to 110 parts per billion (110,000 parts per trillion); samples from Starkweather Creek had up to 180 ppb (or 180,000 ppt).
The DNR has also sampled fish from lakes Wingra and Waubesa, though test results are not expected until this spring.
This is just the second fish advisory the DNR has issued for PFAS. The other is for pools 3 through 6 on the Mississippi River.
Two fluorinated compounds, PFOA and PFOS, have been linked to increased risks of cancer and other health problems. The chemicals do not biodegrade and can build up in the human body over time. Less is known about thousands of other fluorinated compounds that fall under the PFAS umbrella.
The test results, released Wednesday by the Department of Natural Resources, raise questions about whether state and local officials have done enough to warn anglers about the potential dangers of eating fish from the popular fishing spot.
Officials have known for months about PFAS contamination in the creek, which drains an area surrounding the Dane County Regional Airport and Truax Field.
Water samples taken in June revealed two compounds -- PFOA and PFOS -- at concentrations more than 22 times the level considered safe by Michigan, one of the few states to adopt surface water standards.
Foam collected in October near the Olbrich Boat Launch had a concentration of PFOS -- the compound most likely to build up in fish tissue -- between 80,000 and 92,000 parts per trillion.
The DNR has not identified a source for the contamination, but firefighters from Madison and the Wisconsin Air National Guard for years trained with fluorinated foams at the Dane County Regional Airport, resulting in contaminated soils and groundwater. Recent tests showed stormwater that drains from the airport into Starkweather Creek contained high levels of PFAS.
The Wisconsin DNR is in the process of developing surface water standards, but in Michigan PFOS concentration of more than 12 ppt is considered unsafe.
After the release of water test results in October, Public Health Madison & Dane County posted warning signs and advised people living near the creek to avoid drinking or accidentally swallowing the water or foam. Health officials also cautioned people to rinse their pets.
But they did not warn against consuming fish from the creek, saying they were awaiting the results of tests on fish tissue.
