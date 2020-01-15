DNR warns of PFAS in fish from Lake Monona, Starkweather Creek

State health officials are warning against eating certain kinds of fish from Lake Monona after tests showed hazardous chemicals known as PFAS in fish from the lake and Starkweather Creek.

The Department of Health Services recommends limiting consumption of carp, largemouth bass, walleye and perch from those water bodies to once a month. The department says it is safe to eat bluegill once a week.

The advisory includes all of Lake Monona, including Monona Bay, a popular destination for ice fishing.

Fish from Lake Monona had PFAS concentrations of up to 110 parts per billion (110,000 parts per trillion); samples from Starkweather Creek had up to 180 ppb (or 180,000 ppt).

The DNR has also sampled fish from lakes Wingra and Waubesa, though test results are not expected until this spring.

This is just the second fish advisory the DNR has issued for PFAS. The other is for pools 3 through 6 on the Mississippi River.

Two fluorinated compounds, PFOA and PFOS, have been linked to increased risks of cancer and other health problems. The chemicals do not biodegrade and can build up in the human body over time. Less is known about thousands of other fluorinated compounds that fall under the PFAS umbrella.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}