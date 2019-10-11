The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a second public information session in Marinette to provide information about PFAS contamination in the northern Wisconsin community.
DNR Staff will also discuss plans for PFAS testing in deer.
There are no federal health standards, but the DNR is working to establish water standards for PFOA and PFOS.
High levels of PFAS have been found in soil, sediment, groundwater, surface water, private drinking water wells and treated sewage sludge in the Marinette and Peshtigo area.
PFAS has also been found in groundwater and surface water in Madison.
PFAS are a group of chemicals found in numerous products, including foam used to fight oil-based fires. Studies have shown two of these compounds, PFOA and PFOS, may increase people's risk of cancer and affect cholesterol levels, childhood behavior, the immune system and the ability to get pregnant.
The compounds, which do not degrade, have made their way into the environment through the use of firefighting foam, accidental spills, and discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants.
The Oct. 16 meeting is the second in a series of six meetings the DNR will hold in the area.