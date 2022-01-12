DNR to hold second meeting on proposed Kewaunee County farm permit

Have your say

The Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 on plans to modify a wastewater permit for Kinnard Farms.

To register for the online meeting visit: go.madison.com/cafo-meeting

To view the draft permit visit go.madison.com/kinnard-farms.

Written comments can be submitted by email to Tyler.Dix@wisconsin.gov or mailed to Tyler Dix, CAFO Permit Coordinator, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 101 S Webster St., Madison, WI 53707. The deadline for comments is Jan. 25.