Have your say

The DNR will hold a public hearing Tuesday on proposed water quality standards for new contaminants including PFAS. The hearing will be held in Room G09 of the State Natural Resources Building at 101 S. Webster St. in Madison and will be broadcast live to DNR service centers in Green Bay and Eau Claire.

Written comments may be submitted by Nov. 19 by email or sent to:

Department of Natural Resources, attn: Adam DeWeese – DG/5

P.O. Box 7921

101 S. Webster Street,

Madison, WI 53707-7921