DNR to again consider cumulative impact of large wells on public waters

In those cases, the DNR said it may approve wells with specific conditions on location, construction or operation.

Schimel issued his 2016 opinion in response to a request from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. Vos pointed to a backlog of permit applications and asked Schimel to review a Supreme Court opinion — issued one month after Act 21 — that said the state needed to ensure that well owners didn’t deprive others of their rights to use state waters.

By the time Schimel issued his opinion, there were 187 high-capacity well applications the DNR had placed on hold at the applicants’ request rather than deny them because of the harm the wells would cause to surrounding waters.

Within months, all 187 applications were approved, and dozens of wells were allowed to pump more water despite DNR reviews predicting harm would be caused.

Since Schimel’s opinion, the DNR has approved 713 high-capacity wells, according to the agency’s database. No permits have been denied in that time.

The Legislature’s budget committee in January released $487,300 to the DNR for an ongoing study on the effects of high-capacity wells on three lakes in central Wisconsin. The DNR is expected to issue a report in 2021 on whether additional groundwater protections are needed for the area.

