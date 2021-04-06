DNR study finds irrigation responsible for draining lakes

The Department of Natural Resources says farm irrigation is to blame for lower water levels on lakes in central Wisconsin.

The findings are the result of a three-year study to evaluate the impact of large wells on three lakes in Waushara County that was ordered by the state Legislature.

The DNR is recommending creation of water use districts to manage regional water use and is accepting public comments on the draft report and recommendations released Tuesday. The agency will hold an online public hearing April 28 to discuss the findings.

The Central Sands Lakes Study looked at water levels on Pleasant, Long and Plainfield lakes and found high-capacity wells used for agriculture significantly reduced water levels on two lakes: Long and Plainfield.

The DNR says the lakes are affected not by any single well but by the collective impact, a finding in line with previous Central Sands research.