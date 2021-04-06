DNR study finds irrigation responsible for draining lakes

The Department of Natural Resources says farm irrigation is to blame for lower water levels on lakes in central Wisconsin.
The findings are the result of a three-year study to evaluate the impact of large wells on three lakes in Waushara County that was ordered by the state Legislature.
The DNR is recommending creation of water use districts to manage regional water use and is accepting public comments on the draft report and recommendations released Tuesday. The agency will hold an online public hearing April 28 to discuss the findings.
The Central Sands Lakes Study looked at water levels on Pleasant, Long and Plainfield lakes and found high-capacity wells used for agriculture significantly reduced water levels on two lakes: Long and Plainfield.
The DNR says the lakes are affected not by any single well but by the collective impact, a finding in line with previous Central Sands research.
“As a result, we need a comprehensive strategy that empowers stakeholders to remedy these significant impacts to water resources in the region,” said Adam Freihoefer, the DNR’s section chief for water use.
The agency last year said it would again consider the impact on lakes and streams before granting permits for high-capacity wells, reversing a four-year policy adopted under former Gov. Scott Walker.
The reversal came after Attorney General Josh Kaul reversed the guidance of his Republican predecessor regarding an issue under consideration by the state Supreme Court.