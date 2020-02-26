DNR seeks to take over coal ash regulation from EPA

The Department of Natural Resources can move ahead with plans to seek federal approval to regulate the storage of toxic coal ash from Wisconsin power plants.
The Natural Resources Board voted unanimously Wednesday to authorize the DNR to establish a state coal ash permit program with approval of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Coal ash landfills are currently regulated by state and federal rules. A state permit would allow landfill operators to be covered by a single set of regulations, said Kate Strom Hiorns, recycling and solid waste section chief for the DNR.
State rules must be at least as stringent as federal regulations.
The proposal has the support of the Wisconsin Utilities Association, the lobbying group representing the state’s investor-owned utilities, and Dairyland Power Cooperative, which operates coal plants in Genoa and Alma and is one of four companies that own coal ash sites.
Then environmental advocacy group Milwaukee Riverkeeper questioned whether the DNR has the resources to oversee 18 landfill units and 12 ponds, which are at least 24 years old and in many cases lack the liners needed to protect groundwater from toxic chemicals like arsenic.
“This coal ash poses a significant risk to our groundwater, our surface water and our public health,” said Cheryl Nenn of the Riverkeeper group.
Nenn said other states have used the new law to create exemptions.
“Historically Wisconsin has had rules that are more stringent than the federal (rules),” she said. “If they make these rules stronger that could be a great thing.”
Starting in 2018, federal rules required utilities to post groundwater monitoring data for coal disposal sites on their websites, though there are no requirements for that data to be published in a standardized format, and the EPA has not compiled it in a single database.
According to data compiled by the environmental organization Earth Justice, all but three of Wisconsin’s coal ash sites have significant groundwater contamination.
Settling ponds -- also known as impoundments -- are currently regulated at the federal level. Based on information provided by utilities, Hiorn said the DNR expects most to be closed within several years.
However, a rollback proposed last year by the Trump administration would extend the deadline for closing or retrofitting unlined ponds.
Hiorn said the DNR could develop rules covering closure and monitoring or leave those sites to the EPA.
Nenn warned that under the new EPA guidelines some ponds would require monitoring for years -- or decades.
She urged the DNR to strengthen federal closure requirements, require financial assurance for site remediation, require water testing and ban what’s known as “beneficial reuse” of coal ash as fill or on crop fields.