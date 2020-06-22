DNR seeks permission to draft rules on PFAS restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board is expected to vote this week on whether to allow the agency to draft rules limiting the use of firefighting foam containing hazardous fluorinated compounds known as PFAS.

The board has been asked to approve parameters for an emergency rule that will determine guidelines for where and how fluorinated foam can be tested and disposed of, as well as the requirements for record keeping and notification when it’s used.

The DNR is required to craft the rules under legislation passed last year restricting the use of fluorinated foam to emergency situations and testing facilities that the DNR determines to have “appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.”

The law requires the DNR to adopt emergency rules by Sept. 7 that will remain in effect for three years or until the DNR can adopt permanent rules, a process that typically takes about 2 1/2 years.

Sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment, PFAS are a group of largely unregulated synthetic compounds found in firefighting foam, food packaging, non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, carpeting and other products that have been shown to increase the risk of cancer and other ailments.