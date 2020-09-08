DNR seeks input on surface water quality standards; chance for public to name priorities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin officials are looking for advice on how to keep the state’s lakes, rivers and streams clean and safe for swimming, fishing and drinking.

The state Department of Natural Resources is evaluating surface water quality standards as part of a review done every three years as required by the federal Clean Water Act. Known as the Triennial Standards Review, the process allows the public to weigh in on how the agency should focus its resources to best protect public waters.

“There are lots of topics out there that we could work on,” said Kristi Minahan, water quality standards specialist with the DNR. “This lets us narrow down which are the most important.”

Scott Laeser, water program director for Clean Wisconsin, said in a state with 15,000 lakes it’s easy to become complacent, but there are still problems — like toxic algae blooms — that make some of those waters unsafe.

“People feel like our water resources are so abundant that we don’t have to worry about them. We take it for granted,” Laeser said. “At the end of the day, we still have a lot of rivers, lakes and streams that are polluted.”