DNR seeks comments on wolf management plan, fall hunt quota

Wisconsin wildlife officials are seeking public input on how to manage the state’s gray wolf population over the coming decade after hunters killed nearly twice the approved quota in a court-ordered hunt earlier this year.

The Department of Natural Resources will accept comments beginning Thursday on an update of the state’s 1999 wolf management plan as well as comments on the fall wolf hunt.

A newly-formed Wolf Management Plan Committee is expected to begin meeting this summer to craft a new 10-year plan for wolves, which were removed earlier this year from the federal endangered species list.

The committee, whose members have not been named, is to include hunting and trapping groups, wolf advocacy and education organizations and agricultural interests as well as DNR staff and representatives from other government agencies, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, and the 11 Ojibwe tribes who retain hunting rights in the northern part of the state.

The DNR plans to release a draft plan for public review in February before seeking final approval from the agency’s policy board sometime next year. The DNR says the plan will be guided by science as well as input from the committee and the public.