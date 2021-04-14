DNR seeks comments on wolf management plan, fall hunt quota for Wisconsin

The agency is simultaneously working to develop quotas for the next statutory hunting season, which opens in November and runs through February.

Comments can be submitted between April 15 and May 15 through the agency’s wolf management plan website.

February hunt

The DNR released new data Monday on the court-ordered February season in which hunters and trappers killed 218 wolves in less than 63 hours, nearly double the 119 wolves set aside for non-native hunters.

Four of those wolves were taken illegally, though only one citation was issued for hunting without a license, according to the report.

According to the report, 53% of the wolves killed were male, and 17% were breeding-age females, though there was no data on how many of those were carrying pups.

Overall, just under 40% of the wolves killed were adults, compared to just 20-30% in previous hunts.