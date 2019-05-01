After a nearly year-long review, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has declined to change a judge’s decision to throw out a wetland permit for a controversial Monroe County frac sand operation.
In a decision signed Tuesday, DNR Secretary Preston Cole closed his department’s review without taking any action on a decision by Administrative Law Judge Eric Defort to revoke a permit allowing Meteor Timber to fill 16.25 acres of wetlands for the proposed processing and loading facility.
Cole said the issue would be best resolved by mutual agreement or in the courts, where a parallel case is currently on hold.
Despite finding that the project would result in “permanent and irreversible” impacts and the loss of 13.4 acres of “exceptional quality” imperiled habitat, the DNR granted the Georgia company a permit in May 2017 that included dozens of conditions and questions. The agency issued a final permit five months later with some of those questions unanswered.
Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk Nation challenged the permit, which they said would open the door to the destruction of more rare wetlands.
Defort ruled in May 2018 that the DNR didn’t have all the information required by state law when it issued the permit,
Meteor petitioned then-Secretary Dan Meyer on May 24 to overrule the judge’s decision, saying it contained factual and legal errors. The company also challenged DeFort’s ruling in court, but a Monroe County judge put that case on hold pending the DNR review.
Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk sued, claiming the agency did not have the authority to review itself, but a Monroe County judge dismissed that case.
“We thought any appeals of the ALJ's ruling should have gone to the courts,” said Evan Feinauer, a staff attorney with Clean Wisconsin. “We’re where we thought we should be, just a little bit later.”
Meteor attorney John Behling said the company is reviewing the decision.
The case has spanned several years, multiple courts and two administrations as well as a boom and bust cycle for Wisconsin’s frac sand industry, which supplies silica used to extract oil and gas from deep rock formations.
Twice last spring Republican lawmakers in the state Assembly passed legislation that would have allowed Meteor to proceed with the $75 million project even while the appeal was pending. Both bills died when the Senate declined to take them up.
As part of its permit application, Meteor proposed to restore and preserve more than 640 acres of other lands near the the 752-acre site, which would serve two nearby mines on land the company acquired when it purchased nearly 50,000 acres of Wisconsin forest.
However, the DNR determined those mitigation efforts “are not likely to fully compensate” for the lost wetlands.
Meteor said the project was the only way to prevent the forest being cut down by the current landowner, who needs money to pay off fines for previous wetland violations.