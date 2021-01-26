DNR orders new plan to stop spread of PFAS at Madison airport after experimental treatment fails

Riechers said the county and its partners continue to assess the feasibility of using the technology for interim mitigation and long-term remediation and have yet to spend all of the $15,760 set aside for the BAM treatment.

“This is a results-driven process and the technology is continually being refined to deliver more consistent results,” Riechers said. “As such, there isn’t a specific date by which we can confidently say results will be finalized.”

Little is known about the experimental treatment, which according to the manufacturer, Orin Technologies, uses a honeycomb-type substance made mostly of carbon and derived from “a proprietary blend of organic materials” to soak up and eliminate biodegradable compounds.

No results have been posted to the DNR’s online spills database.

Christine Haag, director of the DNR’s remediation and redevelopment program, said the DNR’s assessment of the technology was based on conversations with airport staff who are carrying out the tests.

“None of the data from the BAM technology has been submitted to DNR,” Haag said.