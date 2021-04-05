DNR orders additional investigation of Enbridge pipeline spill in Fort Atkinson

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Enbridge Energy needs to do more to investigate the extent of contamination from a 2019 pipeline spill in Jefferson County, including testing nearby well water.

More than 1,200 gallons of petroleum product leaked from the underground pipeline near Fort Atkinson, contaminating soil and groundwater with toxic chemicals, according to reports the Canadian pipeline company filed with the DNR in January.

In a letter sent last week, the DNR called Enbridge’s initial investigation “a reasonable start,” but ordered the company to do additional work to determine how far and deep the contaminants have spread.

The DNR is asking Enbridge to test soil and groundwater in and around the site and to sample all private wells within 1,200 feet to the south of the release. The agency said the company should pay special attention to the potential for contamination to spread along the outside of buried pipelines.

Tests of groundwater in October revealed benzene at concentrations more than 4,000 times the state enforcement standard and toluene at more than nine times the limit. Trichloroethene (TCE) was detected at levels below the enforcement standard but requiring action. Tests in January show even higher levels of benzene and toluene.

