DNR investigating fish kill on Pierce County creek

State environmental regulators are investigating a fish kill in northwestern Wisconsin.

The Department of Natural Resources said staff have observed dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, a Pierce County village of about 3,300 people 35 miles southeast of the Twin Cities.

The DNR said staff have visited the site several times since Aug. 17 and seen about 600 dead trout and forage species.

The agency has not identified a cause and says the investigation is ongoing.

The site is downstream of a creamery and two fertilizer facilities.