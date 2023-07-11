The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday announced fees for some nonresident hunting and fishing licenses will increase between $5 and $40.

The DNR said the fee increases are a result of the final state budget enacted by Gov. Tony Evers last week. Although the changes go into effect today, nonresidents who already paid for their current licenses will still be able to use them for the remainder of the license year, through March 2024.

Nonresidents looking to purchase new licenses will pay the increased fee, according to DNR spokesperson Molly Meister.

The last time license fees were increased for residents or nonresidents was in 2005. Wisconsin resident license fees are not increasing, Meister said.

Nonresident gun deer licenses are increasing from $160 to $200. Nonresident combination sports licenses and conservation patron licenses increased $20, from $255 to $275.

Most of the other licenses are increasing by $5.

Below is a list of the new license fees:

Nonresident hunting fees

Annual Small Game: $90

Five-Day Small Game: $60

Deer: $200

Archery and Crossbow: $165

Turkey: $65

Furbearing Animal: $165

New non-resident fishing fees

Individual One-Day: $15

Individual Annual: $55

Individual Four-Day: $29

Individual 15-Day: $33

Family Annual: $70

Family 15-Day: $45

New nonresident combination license fees

Conservation Patron: $620

Sports License: $295

