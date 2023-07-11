The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday announced fees for some nonresident hunting and fishing licenses will increase between $5 and $40.
The DNR said the fee increases are a result of the final state budget enacted by Gov. Tony Evers last week. Although the changes go into effect today, nonresidents who already paid for their current licenses will still be able to use them for the remainder of the license year, through March 2024.
Nonresidents looking to purchase new licenses will pay the increased fee, according to DNR spokesperson Molly Meister.
The last time license fees were increased for residents or nonresidents was in 2005. Wisconsin resident license fees are not increasing, Meister said.
Nonresident gun deer licenses are increasing from $160 to $200. Nonresident combination sports licenses and conservation patron licenses increased $20, from $255 to $275.
Most of the other licenses are increasing by $5.
Below is a list of the new license fees:
Nonresident hunting fees
Archery and Crossbow: $165
New non-resident fishing fees New nonresident combination license fees
Conservation Patron: $620
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Wisconsin
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Wisconsin using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Wisconsin.
In 2021 Wisconsin had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 1 migratory bird species: Domestic Mallard.
#23. Mallard X Black Hybrid
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 296 (8.6% of national harvest)
- National: 3,430
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 964 (28.1% of national harvest)
--- #2. New York: 831 (24.2%)
--- #3. Wisconsin: 296 (8.6%)
--- #4. Virginia: 288 (8.4%)
--- #5. Ohio: 225 (6.6%)
#22. Ruddy Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 444 (3.6% of national harvest)
- National: 12,252
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 3,622 (29.6% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 1,061 (8.7%)
--- #3. Utah: 950 (7.8%)
--- #4. Michigan: 869 (7.1%)
--- #5. Maryland: 827 (6.7%)
#21. Black Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 889 (1.0% of national harvest)
- National: 90,663
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. New York: 15,405 (17.0% of national harvest)
--- #2. Maryland: 14,189 (15.7%)
--- #3. New Jersey: 13,959 (15.4%)
--- #4. Delaware: 6,414 (7.1%)
--- #5. Virginia: 5,661 (6.2%)
#20. Scoters
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 1,777 (3.8% of national harvest)
- National: 46,408
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 13,863 (29.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Virginia: 12,026 (25.9%)
--- #3. New Jersey: 4,141 (8.9%)
--- #4. Alaska: 3,371 (7.3%)
--- #5. Massachusetts: 3,062 (6.6%)
#19. Greater Scaup
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6% of national harvest)
- National: 31,258
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Oregon: 6,211 (19.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Ohio: 3,820 (12.2%)
--- #3. Maryland: 2,755 (8.8%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6%)
--- #5. Michigan: 1,912 (6.1%)
#18. Hooded Merganser
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 2,962 (3.7% of national harvest)
- National: 79,255
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. North Carolina: 10,753 (13.6% of national harvest)
--- #2. Minnesota: 7,489 (9.4%)
--- #3. Michigan: 5,388 (6.8%)
--- #4. Kentucky: 4,949 (6.2%)
--- #5. Illinois: 4,339 (5.5%)
#16. Long-tailed Duck (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 3,703 (11.1% of national harvest)
- National: 33,417
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 8,318 (24.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. New York: 4,170 (12.5%)
--- #3. Michigan: 3,824 (11.4%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 3,703 (11.1%)
--- #5. Alaska: 3,371 (10.1%)
#16. Northern Shoveler
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 3,703 (0.8% of national harvest)
- National: 470,613
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 166,839 (35.5% of national harvest)
--- #2. Arkansas: 41,180 (8.8%)
--- #3. Texas: 39,648 (8.4%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 30,666 (6.5%)
--- #5. Utah: 26,394 (5.6%)
#14. Wigeon (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,295 (0.7% of national harvest)
- National: 598,299
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 141,603 (23.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Washington: 88,526 (14.8%)
--- #3. Oregon: 78,695 (13.2%)
--- #4. Texas: 34,344 (5.7%)
--- #5. Oklahoma: 25,050 (4.2%)
#14. Goldeneyes
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,295 (5.8% of national harvest)
- National: 74,282
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Kansas: 16,969 (22.8% of national harvest)
--- #2. Michigan: 6,257 (8.4%)
--- #3. Idaho: 5,792 (7.8%)
--- #4. Utah: 5,701 (7.7%)
--- #5. California: 5,491 (7.4%)
#13. Redhead
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2% of national harvest)
- National: 72,176
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Texas: 14,189 (19.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. North Dakota: 5,013 (6.9%)
--- #3. Michigan: 4,866 (6.7%)
--- #4. Florida: 4,610 (6.4%)
--- #5. Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2%)
#12. Canvasback
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7% of national harvest)
- National: 61,321
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 15,889 (25.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7%)
--- #3. Oregon: 4,717 (7.7%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 4,131 (6.7%)
--- #5. North Dakota: 3,731 (6.1%)
#11. Lesser Scaup
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 6,369 (4.8% of national harvest)
- National: 132,322
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Louisiana: 17,899 (13.5% of national harvest)
--- #2. California: 15,072 (11.4%)
--- #3. Texas: 14,719 (11.1%)
--- #4. Michigan: 9,559 (7.2%)
--- #5. Washington: 7,958 (6.0%)
#10. Domestic Mallard
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 8,591 (67.1% of national harvest)
- National: 12,803
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Wisconsin: 8,591 (67.1% of national harvest)
--- #2. Alabama: 1,222 (9.5%)
--- #3. Florida: 748 (5.8%)
--- #4. Michigan: 348 (2.7%)
--- #5. Illinois: 263 (2.1%)
#9. Northern Pintail
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 8,887 (2.3% of national harvest)
- National: 385,219
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 76,760 (19.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 33,283 (8.6%)
--- #3. Oregon: 32,940 (8.6%)
--- #4. Arkansas: 27,627 (7.2%)
--- #5. Washington: 22,435 (5.8%)
#8. Bufflehead
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6% of national harvest)
- National: 180,897
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 25,937 (14.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Michigan: 13,209 (7.3%)
--- #3. Virginia: 11,802 (6.5%)
--- #4. New Jersey: 11,791 (6.5%)
--- #5. Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6%)
#7. Gadwall
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 10,516 (1.3% of national harvest)
- National: 827,555
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 155,077 (18.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 87,783 (10.6%)
--- #3. Louisiana: 78,731 (9.5%)
--- #4. Oklahoma: 59,110 (7.1%)
--- #5. California: 43,462 (5.3%)
#6. Ring-necked Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 11,109 (3.0% of national harvest)
- National: 365,154
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Texas: 44,422 (12.2% of national harvest)
--- #2. Florida: 41,741 (11.4%)
--- #3. Minnesota: 28,507 (7.8%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 24,658 (6.8%)
--- #5. California: 20,095 (5.5%)
#5. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 24,587 (2.9% of national harvest)
- National: 841,091
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Louisiana: 216,167 (25.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 206,993 (24.6%)
--- #3. Minnesota: 81,171 (9.7%)
--- #4. Florida: 50,214 (6.0%)
--- #5. North Dakota: 32,760 (3.9%)
#4. Green-winged Teal
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 36,436 (2.5% of national harvest)
- National: 1.4 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 291,968 (20.2% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 135,520 (9.4%)
--- #3. Arkansas: 133,183 (9.2%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 124,167 (8.6%)
--- #5. Minnesota: 71,750 (5.0%)
#3. Mallard
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 80,278 (3.2% of national harvest)
- National: 2.5 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 389,125 (15.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Washington: 188,043 (7.4%)
--- #3. Missouri: 177,561 (7.0%)
--- #4. Idaho: 150,403 (5.9%)
--- #5. Oregon: 135,613 (5.3%)
#2. Wood Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0% of national harvest)
- National: 1.1 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 111,290 (10.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Georgia: 102,240 (9.5%)
--- #3. North Carolina: 96,374 (8.9%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0%)
--- #5. Minnesota: 83,587 (7.8%)
#1. Canada Goose
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5% of national harvest)
- National: 1.8 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Michigan: 148,984 (8.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Minnesota: 144,151 (8.1%)
--- #3. Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5%)
--- #4. North Dakota: 96,192 (5.4%)
--- #5. Nebraska: 91,232 (5.1%)
