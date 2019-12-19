DNR: High levels of PFAS in foam from Starkweather Creek; mayor calls tests 'concerning'

Rhodes-Conway said staff are working with public health officials to organize a public information meeting in January.

Earlier this month, Public Health Madison & Dane County posted warning signs and advised people living near the creek to avoid drinking or accidentally swallowing the water or foam. Health officials also cautioned people to rinse their pets.

They have not issued any warnings against consuming fish from the creek, saying they are awaiting the results of tests on fish tissue.

Given the high concentrations, the DNR and DHS say people should avoid any contact with any foam on waterways.

Foss said the DNR is reviewing data from fish samples, which she expects will be released publicly in January. She said the agency is working with the Department of Health and other states to determine what is safe to eat.

“It’s not just getting the numbers out there but what does it mean,” Foss said. “We’re trying to look at this in the most scientific way possible.”