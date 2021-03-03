DNR forms committee to advise on wolf plan; to include hunter, farmer, advocacy groups

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is recruiting volunteers for a committee to develop a new wolf management plan after hunters killed nearly twice the quota in a court-ordered hunting season.
The Wolf Management Plan Committee will provide recommendations for a new scientifically and socially supported management plan for the animals, which were removed earlier this year from the federal endangered species list.
The existing plan was last updated in 2007 and aims for a population of 350 wolves, less than a third of the most recent population estimate.
Hunting and trapping groups, wolf advocacy and education organizations and agricultural interests can each have up to six representatives on the committee, which will also include DNR staff and representatives from other government agencies, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, and the Ojibwe tribes who retain hunting rights in the northern part of the state.
Applications to serve on the committee must be submitted by March 19.
The wolf management plan is to be developed over the next 18 months with a draft plan to be released for public comment in February. The DNR says it will begin by soliciting broad public input.
While it’s unclear if the trend will hold, a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says interest in the outdoors may signal a need to boost funding for public lands in a state that ranks near the bottom in spending on parks.
Meanwhile the DNR will convene a separate advisory committee to provide quota recommendations for the next wolf hunting season, which opens Nov. 6, according to state law.
That committee will include organizations from the committee that advised the DNR on quotas for the 2014 season, the last hunt held before the gray wolf was added to the endangered species list.
The DNR plans to present a quota recommendation to its policy board in August.
Hunters and trappers killed 216 wolves in a three-day season last week, or roughly 18% of the estimated population and nearly twice the 119 wolves set aside for non-native hunters.
Wildlife officials said they are confident the state’s wolf population is “robust and resilient” and will likely sustain the loss from that hunt.
Wisconsin law requires a wolf hunt be held from November through February when federal protections are not in place.
The DNR initially planned to wait until November, saying it could not establish science-based quotas and comply with Native American treaty requirements, but a Jefferson County judge ordered a hunt to be held this winter after a Kansas-based hunting group sued.