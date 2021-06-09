DNR: Fish from Yahara chain of lakes contaminated with PFAS; anglers warned to limit consumption

Health officials are warning anglers to limit consumption of fish from all but two of Madison’s lakes after new test results revealed high levels of toxic “forever chemicals.”

The Department of Natural Resources released results Wednesday from tests done on fish collected last year from the Yahara River chain of lakes.

Analysis of the tests resulted in new health advisories extending from Starkweather Creek to the Rock River.

Data showed fish had levels of one compound, PFOS, above the health standard recommended by an interstate commission for the Great Lakes region. PFOS has been linked to cancer, high cholesterol and decreased immunity.

The Department of Health Services recommends eating crappie, largemouth bass, northern pike and walleye no more than once a month. The agency says it is safe to eat bluegill, yellow perch and pumpkinseed once a week.

While PFOS was not found at dangerous levels in fish from lakes Mendota and Wingra, a once-a-month advisory remains in effect for carp because of high PCB levels.

The DNR publishes advisories for specific species from around the state in an annual guidebook available on the agency website.