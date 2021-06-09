DNR: Fish from Yahara chain of lakes contaminated with PFAS; anglers warned to limit consumption

Health officials are warning anglers to limit consumption of fish from all but two of Madison’s lakes after new test results revealed high levels of toxic “forever chemicals.”
The Department of Natural Resources released results Wednesday from tests done on fish collected last year from the Yahara River chain of lakes.
Analysis of the tests resulted in new health advisories extending from Starkweather Creek to the Rock River.
Data showed fish had levels of one compound, PFOS, above the health standard recommended by an interstate commission for the Great Lakes region. PFOS has been linked to cancer, high cholesterol and decreased immunity.
The Department of Health Services recommends eating crappie, largemouth bass, northern pike and walleye no more than once a month. The agency says it is safe to eat bluegill, yellow perch and pumpkinseed once a week.
While PFOS was not found at dangerous levels in fish from lakes Mendota and Wingra, a once-a-month advisory remains in effect for carp because of high PCB levels.
The DNR publishes advisories for specific species from around the state in an annual guidebook available on the agency website.
Early last year officials warned anglers to limit consumption of certain fish from Lake Monona after tests showed elevated levels of some PFAS compounds in fish from the lake and Starkweather Creek.
The DNR has since issued PFAS consumption advisories for smelt from Lake Superior and trout from Silver Creek in the Fort McCoy Army base in Monroe County. PFAS advisories were previously in place for fish caught in three pools of the Mississippi River.
In January the DNR said it had found PFAS compounds in all five Madison lakes -- in some cases above proposed surface water standards -- but did not provide guidance on the safety of fish caught there.
The highest concentrations were found in Lake Monona and the lakes downstream. The lowest concentrations were found in Lake Wingra and Lake Mendota.
The DNR has not identified a source for the contamination, though it's been almost three years since the agency ordered the city of Madison, Dane County and the Wisconsin National Guard to clean up PFAS contamination sites at the airport where firefighters trained for decades with fluorinated foams that contaminated soil and groundwater. PFAS have also been found in water draining from airport storm sewers into Starkweather Creek.