DNR favors permit for scaled-back renovation of Cherokee Country Club

State environmental regulators are proposing to allow the Cherokee Country Club to fill wetlands and dredge ponds as part of a revised plan to turn the town of Westport club into one of the state’s premier golf courses.
Citing deteriorating conditions and dwindling membership, Cherokee’s owner Dennis Tiziani wants to redesign the 55-year-old course to draw top-level players and spectators from across the region.
In order to do that, the club says it needs to mine sand from beneath existing ponds in order to raise the playing surface and improve turf conditions, according to application materials filed with the Department of Natural Resources.
According to the application, Cherokee aspires to qualify as a Tournament Players Club course that would benefit from its ties to pro golfer Steve Stricker, Tiziani’s son-in-law.
It would be the first TPC-branded course in Wisconsin. The closest of the current 30 TPC courses are in the Twin Cities and Quad Cities.
The plan entails using part of Madison’s Yahara Hills golf courses for landfill and composting sites as well as a “sustainability campus” that could eventually support recycling and resale businesses.
According to the application, the renovation will improve the course while restoring degraded wetlands and addressing drainage issues on the course and in the adjacent neighborhoods.
Cherokee’s consultants said the economic impact of construction alone will be about $39 million, and the renovations will result in about $8.6 million in additional spending each year as thousands of members, guests, professional players and spectators flock to the club.
Without the improvements, the club says it would likely go out of business.
After the club submitted its original permit application in April, the DNR responded with a 26-page letter requesting additional information, including explanation of all alternatives to wetland destruction.
Cherokee is proposing to redesign the course to Tournament Player Club standards, which it says would increase membership and draw top-level players and spectators from across the region.
The DNR says it has made a tentative approval of the permit based on subsequent revisions to the plan.
“We worked very diligently with DNR to come up with a plan that would minimize wetland impacts,” said Jeff Kraemer, the project’s environmental consultant.
The revised plan calls for disturbing about 3 acres of wetlands — down from about 10 acres in the original proposal — and no longer calls for filling in navigable waterways.
To do that, architects trimmed about 140 yards from the overall length of the 18-hole course, used boardwalks instead of filling wetlands for cart paths and eliminated some planned spectator mounds.
The club is also proposing to restore more than 30 acres of existing wetlands, mostly through removal of invasive species, and convert 1.6 acres of upland into new wetlands.
The plans still call for removing a layer of peat under existing ponds to access sand deposits that run up to 40 feet deep, though the dredging footprint has been reduced. The project will still require about 10,000 dump truck loads of sand to raise the fairways, some of which may need to be hauled in.
While the initial plan triggered concerns from the Friends of Cherokee Marsh, president Jan Axelson said the updated plan will minimize the impact to wetlands and likely improve overall water quality.
“It’s an improvement,” Axelson said. “It’s clear that the DNR paid careful attention to this.”
Altogether the club estimates the changes will add about $1.25 million to the $9.5 million in construction costs, and the loss of spectator space will result in less revenue from large tournaments.
But while the original application listed the project cost at $25.2 million, Cherokee now notes that figure includes components, such as a new clubhouse, that are not part of the course reconstruction.
According to the revised application, the new design represents the shortest possible course that could host PGA-sponsored events, a requirement for the TPC branding.
“Anything further would jeopardize the ability of this course to qualify for the TPC network,” Kraemer said.
The DNR plans to hold a public hearing on the permit application on Nov. 17 at the Westport Town Hall. The hearing will also be streamed online. Written comments must be submitted by Dec. 3.
The project will also require permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Dane County.
Kraemer said the club is working with its contractor to have additional crews ready to start next month if all permits are granted.
The course is expected to reopen for play late in the 2023 season.